Previous
Photo 732
Transparent (30)
And clear as crystal glass
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1972
photos
169
followers
197
following
200% complete
View this month »
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Latest from all albums
548
730
549
689
731
550
690
732
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th January 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
crystal
,
glass
,
transparent
,
jan24words
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is Renee, I see the Star of David :-)
January 30th, 2024
