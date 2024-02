Kent House

We went to a Literary event last night , a retired High Court judge from the Ild Bailey was interviewed. It reminded me that I need to go to the City this week to get a shot of that building for my iconic series. I don’t think I’ve ever stood in front of it. This building, however, is where I worked for 20 years - now 7 years retired. It’s iconic in its own way as it’s the last remaining ‘townhouse’ in Knightsbridge.