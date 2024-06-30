Sign up
Photo 859
Spa Day, Zurich
The kids treated us all to a fabulous day at the Hürlimannbad & Spa as the weather changed. It was perfect and the Bambi is loved being in the water. whirlpools and rooftop pool with views o er the whole city. Dry. Dry hard to tear ourselves away.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Diana
a wonderful capture of what sounds like a magical day.
June 30th, 2024
carol white
Wonderful. Fav 😊
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
What a treat.
June 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
A great idea and such a treat.
June 30th, 2024
