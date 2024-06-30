Previous
Spa Day, Zurich by rensala
Photo 859

Spa Day, Zurich

The kids treated us all to a fabulous day at the Hürlimannbad & Spa as the weather changed. It was perfect and the Bambi is loved being in the water. whirlpools and rooftop pool with views o er the whole city. Dry. Dry hard to tear ourselves away.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
a wonderful capture of what sounds like a magical day.
June 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
Wonderful. Fav 😊
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a treat.
June 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A great idea and such a treat.
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise