Previous
Photo 842
Bye Bye Zurich
We’re on the train, heading back to Milan. It’s been a fabulous weekend with lots of cuddles and giggles. Can’t ask for more than that. Will try and catch up on the past few days but I fear I will run out of juice.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
station
Susan Wakely
ace
So good that you had this precious family time.
June 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Wonderful that you could get away for the weekend and visit them.
June 30th, 2024
