Previous
Photo 864
Looking down on Como
Spectacular view from the pre wedding reception restaurant overlooking Lake Como
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
5
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2361
photos
175
followers
196
following
236% complete
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
862
648
863
846
649
650
847
864
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th July 2024 7:16pm
lake
,
como
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective
July 5th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
wonderful
July 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Love it sooo much.
July 5th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful view! Fav.
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous view.
July 5th, 2024
