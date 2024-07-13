Previous
An Unusual Visitor by rensala
Photo 872

An Unusual Visitor

This little guy gave me the eye tonight - we do not know each other and I’m sure he wasn’t taking into consideration that this wall belongs to our home!
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
meow Renne !
July 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I think that you will find that in a cats world the wall very much belongs to the cat. Sorry to break the news.
July 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 🤣
July 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
On the prowl! Cute capture.
July 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Checking out the neighbourhood.
July 13th, 2024  
Barb ace
He looks as though he's daring you to chase him away...
July 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise