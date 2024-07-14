Sign up
Previous
Photo 873
In Flight
Our newest baby squirrel has become very adept at stealing from the birds.
Apologies for lack of commenting, will try to catch up today. Between tennis, football (don’t ask) and house guests - photography taking a back seat 😔
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2388
photos
175
followers
197
following
239% complete
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
854
657
872
855
658
856
873
659
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th July 2024 10:15am
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
Mags
ace
Great blurred motion capture! LOL! Move the bird bath. =)
July 15th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lol, nice capture of the little thief
July 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
He sure took a flying leap!
July 15th, 2024
