View from Burgh Island, Devon

Burgh Island is a tiny tidal island off the coast of South Devon near the small seaside village if Bigbury-on-Sea. A magnificent sea tractor ferries people on and off the island at high tide. Sadly I don’t have a great pic of it. There are only a few buildings, the largest being an Art Deco hotel, frequented by the rich and famous in the 30s, and the the Pilchard Inn, by fisherman throughout the centuries. The island is closely closely linked to Agatha Christie as it served as the setting for Soldier Island and also one of the Hercule Poirot Island mysteries