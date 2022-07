Exeter Railway Station Art

Bridget Hall’s wonderful murals in Exeter St David’s, on the stairs from Platform 1 were a lovely surprise. This is one of a series of images depicting scenes from the book of Genesis on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Her murals are witty renderings of some of those images. Michaelangelo’s biblical characters become whimsical mundane people at work or waiting for a train in a British railway station. Really interesting!