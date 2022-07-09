Previous
Salcombe Stone Walls by rensala
156 / 365

Salcombe Stone Walls

9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Issi Bannerman
Oh, they're pretty.
July 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Great textures!
July 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
So wonderful and always so neat !
July 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline
Great view and textures!
July 11th, 2022  
Diana
Wonderful composition and capture.
July 11th, 2022  
