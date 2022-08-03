Sign up
164 / 365
humour - day 3
The prompt reminded me of some shots I took a couple of months ago at a photography exhibition at Somerset House. We were queuing up to get in and I could see there was some excitement in the crowd so went to see why.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
aug22words
moni kozi
ace
This is so cool!
August 4th, 2022
