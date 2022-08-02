Sign up
163 / 365
elegant
From my perch in the castle, I was looking down on lots of elegant people at a wedding on the Forth of Firth. And I’m taking the opportunity to remind to tag any photos of people-celebrating before 7th August.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Renee Salamon
Maggiemae
ace
All the lovely people! Be fun watching!
August 3rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot from above!
August 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Everyone looks so beautiful and happy
August 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 4th, 2022
