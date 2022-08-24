Previous
Exquisite Pain by rensala
185 / 365

Exquisite Pain

Damian Hirst’s statue on loan at St Bartholomew The Great church in the City of London https://www.greatstbarts.com/visiting-us/artworks/damien-hirst-exquisite-pain/
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
