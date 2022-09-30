Sign up
223 / 365
The Pooch and I
I thought it would be nice to add a photo with Sir Graham to my September calendar. Photo taken in Lucerne by my son. Bye bye pooch, at least for now.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
dog
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
George
Happy memories
September 30th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Great portrait. I think you're going to miss the pooch.
September 30th, 2022
