The Pooch and I by rensala
223 / 365

The Pooch and I

I thought it would be nice to add a photo with Sir Graham to my September calendar. Photo taken in Lucerne by my son. Bye bye pooch, at least for now.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
George
Happy memories
September 30th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Great portrait. I think you're going to miss the pooch.
September 30th, 2022  
