Piccadilly Circus in the Rain by rensala
224 / 365

Piccadilly Circus in the Rain

The large neon sign, shot from the car in portrait mode, abstracted itself!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Renee Salamon

Diana
Great abstract and colours.
October 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Great abstract.
October 1st, 2022  
Jacqueline
Great abstract!
October 1st, 2022  
Boxplayer
Interesting almost abstract.
October 1st, 2022  
