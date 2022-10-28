Sign up
251 / 365
Sweet Cyclamen
Not too many plants in the garden at the moment but all the cyclamens are going strong and will last the winter. Painterly effect using Brushstrokes.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
Such great bold colours!
October 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I could see this as a wallpaper border for a girls bedroom. =)
October 28th, 2022
