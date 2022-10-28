Previous
Sweet Cyclamen by rensala
251 / 365

Sweet Cyclamen

Not too many plants in the garden at the moment but all the cyclamens are going strong and will last the winter. Painterly effect using Brushstrokes.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

Such great bold colours!
October 28th, 2022  
Beautiful! I could see this as a wallpaper border for a girls bedroom. =)
October 28th, 2022  
