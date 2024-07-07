Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 849
Reflections on a Wedding Dress
The bride and groom’s first dance was magical and must have been well rehearsed.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2366
photos
176
followers
197
following
232% complete
View this month »
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Latest from all albums
650
847
864
848
651
865
849
652
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th July 2024 10:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
wedding
,
como
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured and edited ! fav
July 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture, sumptuous colours Fabulous!!! Gorgeous dress
July 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Yes! Magical! So lovely!
July 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close