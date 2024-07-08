Sign up
Photo 850
Reflections of an Opera Singer
Another magical moment with a superb performance of Nessun Dorma for the young couple
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
7
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
wedding
,
como
Barb
ace
Marvelous b&w of a very special moment!
July 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful lighting to really make this a special image.
July 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… special times
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This must have been a magical day.
July 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
July 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Awesome composition.
July 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful in mono
July 8th, 2024
