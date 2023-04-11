Previous
The Darling Buds of May - AI (11) by rensala
Photo 416

The Darling Buds of May - AI (11)

Anyone remember the series with David Jason? The word of the month and the title inspired this AI image
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Kathy A
I enjoyed that show many years ago
April 11th, 2023  
Maggiemae
We always loved that programme! Everyone was so happy!
April 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Lovely colours in your A1. The programme reminds me of my childhood.
April 11th, 2023  
