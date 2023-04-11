Sign up
Photo 416
The Darling Buds of May - AI (11)
Anyone remember the series with David Jason? The word of the month and the title inspired this AI image
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1163
photos
160
followers
223
following
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
280
414
464
415
281
465
416
282
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bud
,
buds
,
ai
,
april23words
Kathy A
ace
I enjoyed that show many years ago
April 11th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
We always loved that programme! Everyone was so happy!
April 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours in your A1. The programme reminds me of my childhood.
April 11th, 2023
