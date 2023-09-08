Sign up
Previous
Photo 566
Cultural Mediation
At the Museo Reina Sofia yesterday, Thomas was fascinated by this guy who explained that CM was about bringing culture and lectures to organisations.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Themes
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th September 2023 6:55pm
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
