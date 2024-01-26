Previous
Hairy (26) by rensala
Not sure how this word differs from the one the other day. But given the cap H, my take is .. it must be hairy sitting on top of the world with nothing to hold on to. Unless you are a bird of course. This is the view from my bed this morning.

26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

Beverley
Lovely view, I think the word Hairy is more comforting than frightening. It’s a good choice of word
January 26th, 2024  
Diana
Great shot of your lovely view.
January 26th, 2024  
