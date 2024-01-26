Sign up
Previous
Photo 687
Hairy (26)
Not sure how this word differs from the one the other day. But given the cap H, my take is .. it must be hairy sitting on top of the world with nothing to hold on to. Unless you are a bird of course. This is the view from my bed this morning.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
hairy
,
jan24words
Beverley
ace
Lovely view, I think the word Hairy is more comforting than frightening. It’s a good choice of word
January 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great shot of your lovely view.
January 26th, 2024
