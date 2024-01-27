Previous
Cracked (27) by rensala
Photo 688

Cracked (27)

A few months ago I uploaded some pottery which had been repaired Kintsugi style. Thank you @annied for the word reminder - I can now repair my favourite Herend teapot. I found an affordable kit on Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Laffair-Kintsugi-Repair-Kit-Japanese/dp/B0B4WH9QQB/ref=asc_df_B0B4WH9QQB/?tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=639287699275&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=5078802997381414972&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=m&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9045960&hvtargid=pla-2125980826512&psc=1&mcid=37099110b34030aca710bfdac6b6bf45
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

Mags
How lovely! Glad you can repair it.
January 27th, 2024  
Lisa Brown
what a delicate piece of pottery. beautiful
January 27th, 2024  
