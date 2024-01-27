Sign up
Cracked (27)
A few months ago I uploaded some pottery which had been repaired Kintsugi style. Thank you
@annied
for the word reminder - I can now repair my favourite Herend teapot. I found an affordable kit on Amazon
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Laffair-Kintsugi-Repair-Kit-Japanese/dp/B0B4WH9QQB/ref=asc_df_B0B4WH9QQB/?tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=639287699275&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=5078802997381414972&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=m&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9045960&hvtargid=pla-2125980826512&psc=1&mcid=37099110b34030aca710bfdac6b6bf45
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
teapot
cracked
kintsugi
herend
jan24words
Mags
ace
How lovely! Glad you can repair it.
January 27th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
what a delicate piece of pottery. beautiful
January 27th, 2024
