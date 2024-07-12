Previous
Reflections of a Window Cleaner (12) by rensala
Reflections of a Window Cleaner (12)

It was Mo’s day to clean our windows - I always love photographing him and in truth he’s a bit of a poser with a massive big smile.
Diana ace
Such a great capture and perspective.
