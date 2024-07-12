Sign up
Previous
Photo 854
Reflections of a Window Cleaner (12)
It was Mo’s day to clean our windows - I always love photographing him and in truth he’s a bit of a poser with a massive big smile.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Renee Salamon
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2382
photos
177
followers
197
following
233% complete
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
655
852
870
656
853
871
854
657
Views
4
Comments
1
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
12th July 2024 9:45am
b&w
,
window
,
skylight
Diana
ace
Such a great capture and perspective.
July 12th, 2024
