Previous
Next
No progress this month… by rhoing
Photo 3052

No progress this month…

The pole barn we walk by when we're in Fremont visiting Clare's mom.
» The poles went up in April
» See the progress

[ IMG_20191228_164453347S9x675Otm :: cell phone ]
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise