Seahorses by rhoing
Photo 3060

Seahorses

“Seahorses are tiny fishes that are named for the shape of their head, which looks like the head of a tiny horse. There are at least 25 species of seahorses.” —National Geographic

[Poorly photographed] at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

» 10 Things You Never Knew About Seahorses (Smithsonian slideshow)
» 7 Wild Facts You May Not Know About Seahorses (Ocean Conservancy)
» How do seahorses differ from all other animals? (NOAA)
» Seahorses (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)
» Seahorse (Wikipedia)
» Project Seahorse
» The Seahorse Trust

11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
