Discuss
Photo 3060
Seahorses
“Seahorses are tiny fishes that are named for the shape of their head, which looks like the head of a tiny horse. There are at least 25 species of seahorses.” —
National Geographic
[Poorly photographed] at the
North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores
»
10 Things You Never Knew About Seahorses
(Smithsonian slideshow)
»
7 Wild Facts You May Not Know About Seahorses
(Ocean Conservancy)
»
How do seahorses differ from all other animals?
(NOAA)
»
Seahorses
(U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)
»
Seahorse
(Wikipedia)
»
Project Seahorse
»
The Seahorse Trust
[ IMG_0374S100x75tm :: 45mm ]
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3061
photos
46
followers
33
following
fish
aquarium
north carolina
seahorse
hippocampus
tm17-55mm
pine knoll shores
