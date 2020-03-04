Sign up
Photo 3087
The safety of Mimi’s arms
Is any explanation necessary?
Skipping from one trip to the next.
This was before the stay-at-home orders in Massachusetts and Illinois.
[ IMG_0270SOOC9x675tm :: P&S ]
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
granddaughter
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-sx720
