Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3141
Iris
I
think
this is Japanese iris (
Iris ensata
).
»
Genus page at PhytoImages
[ IMG_0752S675x9tmO :: P&S ]
11th May 2020
11th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3141
photos
43
followers
32
following
860% complete
View this month »
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
11th May 2020 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
iris
,
iridaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tm-sx720
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close