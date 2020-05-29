Little things…

There were lots of inexpensive venetian blinds in the house when we bought it in 1999. When we replaced them, they just went into the attic.
This is the garage window — bumped out with the expansion project six years ago to accommodate longer rowing shells. This window had its own inexpensive venetian blinds. They took quite a lot of abuse over the years and many of the slats were broken. Some time ago I replaced them with one of the sets that had been exiled to the attic. The only issue: it was about 20" too long. Today I shortened the blinds. Removed about two dozen slats! Not quite a 5-minute job, but every time I raise them and lower them, I appreciate that they're no longer almost two feet too long.