Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3237
Pandemic Puzzle #14 [Filler]
From two nights ago and oops — there's a missing piece (bottom row; second book from left). More than a week later and it hasn't turned up. It was a borrowed puzzle, so there is a possibility that it was missing the piece when it came to us.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Pipevine Swallowtail”
4 years ago:
“'Astyanax' Red-spotted Purple”
5 years ago:
“Indiana State Capitol”
6 years ago:
“First day of classes + first Pondhawk this year”
7 years ago:
“Noble sculling”
8 years ago:
“Great-great-great grandparents’ graves”
9 years ago:
“Somewhere…”
[ IMG_0845e100cwS960x696A :: P&S ]
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3238
photos
47
followers
36
following
887% complete
View this month »
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
17th August 2020 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
pandemic
,
tmfiller
,
tm-sx720
,
shelter-in-place
,
tm-pandemic-puzzle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close