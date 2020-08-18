Previous
Pandemic Puzzle #14 [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3237

Pandemic Puzzle #14 [Filler]

From two nights ago and oops — there's a missing piece (bottom row; second book from left). More than a week later and it hasn't turned up. It was a borrowed puzzle, so there is a possibility that it was missing the piece when it came to us.

18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
