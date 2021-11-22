Sign up
Photo 3662
Taken today…
A “placeholder,” as mathematicians sometimes say.
And that’s about all one can say.
“Escapes Vive la Paris”
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Out for a post-Thanksgiving dinner walk”
4 years ago:
“Day with family…”
5 years ago:
“Late afternoon sun on a travel day”
6 years ago:
“My new indoor rower”
7 years ago:
“Sliding down the slippery slope…”
8 years ago:
“Swift”
9 years ago:
“Gobble³”
10 years ago:
“Mirror images”
[ PXL_20211122_175840622S12x9 :: cell phone ]
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3662
photos
42
followers
33
following
1003% complete
View this month »
Tags
jigsaw
,
paris
,
eiffel tower
,
puzzle
,
seine
,
tour eiffel
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-p4a
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
buffalo games
