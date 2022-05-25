Previous
How many bags of mulch did we get last time? by rhoing
Photo 3791

How many bags of mulch did we get last time?

Count the tops of the bags I cut off: three bundles of 10 + 2 = 32 in 2022.

[ PXL_20220526_183546341_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Mags ace
Wow! That's a lot of mulch!
August 7th, 2023  
