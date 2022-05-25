Sign up
Photo 3791
How many bags of mulch did we get last time?
Count the tops of the bags I cut off: three bundles of 10 + 2 = 32 in 2022.
[ PXL_20220526_183546341_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
ace
Wow! That's a lot of mulch!
August 7th, 2023
