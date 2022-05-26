Sign up
Photo 3792
A four-legged visitor
I will hunt down IDs on plants and bugs, and maybe an occasional bird or snake, but here I’m just posting without troubling any of my friends…
[ PXL_20220526_184813205_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Puzzle #38”
2 years ago:
“Quality that lasts”
3 years ago:
“Last reno photo”
4 years ago:
“Inside technology”
5 years ago:
“Drawing the Hoodoos”
6 years ago:
“Fun with wood … and a[nother] new tool! [filler #8]”
7 years ago:
“Sprinkler head”
8 years ago:
“Out on a limb”
9 years ago:
“Classmates”
10 years ago:
“Alright Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my closeup”
11 years ago:
“Golden Carpet”
26th May 2022
26th May 22
4
4
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3974
photos
36
followers
37
following
1088% complete
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
26th May 2022 11:48pm
Tags
frog
,
amphibian
,
tm-p4a
Mags
ace
Delightful! You captured some fabulous textures.
August 7th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 7th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Talk about camouflage
August 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very camouflaged!
August 7th, 2023
