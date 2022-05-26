Previous
A four-legged visitor by rhoing
Photo 3792

A four-legged visitor

I will hunt down IDs on plants and bugs, and maybe an occasional bird or snake, but here I’m just posting without troubling any of my friends…

[ PXL_20220526_184813205_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Delightful! You captured some fabulous textures.
August 7th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 7th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Talk about camouflage
August 7th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very camouflaged!
August 7th, 2023  
