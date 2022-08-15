Sign up
Photo 3721
Gills (Lamella)
If you’re curious about these structures underneath some mushrooms’ caps —
and who isn’t, right? »
Wikipedia
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Skipper”
2 years ago:
“Yum!”
3 years ago:
“Melts a grandpa’s heart…”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Painted Lady up-close-and-personal [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“The new and the ‘paperweight’”
7 years ago:
“Unintended consequences”
8 years ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail”
9 years ago:
“Macro Moth”
10 years ago:
“Stick that in your pipe…”
11 years ago:
“Spike-ball”
[ IMG_3722S100x75Atm :: 60mm ]
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3722
photos
41
followers
33
following
1019% complete
View this month »
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
7
365
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
15th August 2022 11:14am
View Info
View All
Public
View
mushroom
,
spores
,
gills
,
tm60mm
,
lamella
