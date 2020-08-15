We so enjoy basil. So when one of Clare's Facebook friends posted that she got her seasonal allotment of Scratch Brewing's Basil IPA, she had Clare's attention.
So today we made the ½-hour drive out to Scratch, sampled this and the Burdock & Oak Lager. We were considering a third beer, but these two were so good! It was a little tense as Scratch wasn't taking credit cards. Fortunately we had taken [what turned out to be] enough, but interesting fact for us during the ongoing shelter-in-place time: I haven't been to an ATM since March.