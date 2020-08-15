Previous
Yum! by rhoing
Photo 3234

Yum!

We so enjoy basil. So when one of Clare's Facebook friends posted that she got her seasonal allotment of Scratch Brewing's Basil IPA, she had Clare's attention.

So today we made the ½-hour drive out to Scratch, sampled this and the Burdock & Oak Lager. We were considering a third beer, but these two were so good! It was a little tense as Scratch wasn't taking credit cards. Fortunately we had taken [what turned out to be] enough, but interesting fact for us during the ongoing shelter-in-place time: I haven't been to an ATM since March.

15th August 2020

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
886% complete

