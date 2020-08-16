Sign up
Photo 3235
Sweet basil — flowers
The flowers that don't find their way to the kitchen. Of course to encourage leaf growth, we pinch off the flowers as they open. »
Sweet Basil photos
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Sorry -- More granddaughter...”
2 years ago:
“Granddaughter visit again!”
3 years ago:
“Bread pudding with bourbon sauce”
4 years ago:
“Red Admiral”
5 years ago:
“Square twigs, with notches”
6 years ago:
“Spilosoma virginica”
7 years ago:
“Saluki”
8 years ago:
“A quest begins!”
9 years ago:
“Every splash — however small — creates ripples…”
16th August 2020
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th August 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
lamiaceae
,
sweet basil
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmmacro
,
tm60mm
,
ocimum basilicum
,
french basil
