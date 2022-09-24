Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3761
A mural is begun
Taken from the road — stopped at a traffic light.
I don’t think my resident expert-painter (Clare) would recommend painting a room this way (starting in opposite corners)!
[I tried rotating this image to get the top horizontal or the left side vertical, but SOOC is about as good as it gets with a cell phone from across a large intersection.]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Paris, City of Love [No need to comment]”
2 years ago:
“Clearly produced for an international market!”
3 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Greg!”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“The remote that keeps on clicking.”
6 years ago:
“Captured in flight”
7 years ago:
“Differential grasshopper”
8 years ago:
“Travel day”
9 years ago:
“Pipevine Swallowtail”
10 years ago:
“Humility”
11 years ago:
“Scullers’ paradise!”
[ PXL_20220924_204628103SOOC100x75tm :: cell phone ]
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3761
photos
40
followers
32
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
24th September 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
painting
,
sooc
,
illinois
,
saluki
,
carbondale
,
tm-p4a
,
scenesoftheroad-48
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close