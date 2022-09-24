Previous
A mural is begun by rhoing
Photo 3761

A mural is begun

Taken from the road — stopped at a traffic light.

I don’t think my resident expert-painter (Clare) would recommend painting a room this way (starting in opposite corners)!

[I tried rotating this image to get the top horizontal or the left side vertical, but SOOC is about as good as it gets with a cell phone from across a large intersection.]

[ PXL_20220924_204628103SOOC100x75tm :: cell phone ]
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
