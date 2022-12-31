New Year’s Eve wedding [Travel day]

My brother and his now-wife getting married in their living room, officiated by her youngest child. Clare and I are on our way home from our travels and pulled off the highway in Terre Haute, Indiana, to watch. We were welcome to attend the small gathering, but we’ve been gone a while and Clare is fighting her sinus infection, so we decided to not detour and just head home.
Looking for other posts of my brother, I re-discovered this YouTube video in which my brother and I are interviewed at an NCAA college basketball tournament game in 2018; linked from this 365 post.
This completes 2022 … on August 27, 2023.
Since it adds a few seconds each time, it may be the time to pull the plug on the Looking back links I include below. I like to see the past posts:
» some need correction(s);
» some I update;
» I can see how my photography and posting have evolved (or not!),
since this project is my photo-journal and I’ve been here thirteen years! We’ll see.
It seems that ON1 fixed the Time Capture issue. FYI, Mags (and others), I exported with File > Export… > chose an Export Preset > [Export]. Hurray!