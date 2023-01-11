Previous
Yep; mowed the lawn in mid-January by rhoing
Photo 3987

Yep; mowed the lawn in mid-January

When I cropped this, I made sure to leave the neighbors’ white Christmas tree lawn ornaments. Disclaimer: we mowed as much to chew up the unraked leaves as to shorten the grass.

Once again, ON1 destroyed all the Date/Time Taken data (01.11.2023 1:55 pm).

[ PXL_20230111_195548301_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

