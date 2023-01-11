Sign up
Photo 3987
Yep; mowed the lawn in mid-January
When I cropped this, I made sure to leave the neighbors’ white Christmas tree lawn ornaments. Disclaimer: we mowed as much to chew up the unraked leaves as to shorten the grass.
Once again, ON1 destroyed all the Date/Time Taken data (01.11.2023 1:55 pm).
[ PXL_20230111_195548301_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“We finished!”
3 years ago:
“Seahorses”
4 years ago:
No post
(It was a rough month, apparently!)
5 years ago:
“Sous vide”
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“
Conocephalum conicum
”
8 years ago:
“Remembering a teacher…”
9 years ago:
“Open Sesame”
10 years ago:
“Not everything in the greenhouse is ‘pretty’!”
11 years ago:
“Winter drear”
12 years ago:
“Not exactly the eyes of Texas upon me…”
11th January 2023
11th Jan 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
lawn
yard
mowers
lawn mowers
tm-p4a
