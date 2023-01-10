Previous
Crutch, deconstructed
Crutch, deconstructed

We have had at least two sets of crutches from various “events” over the years. With Clare’s surgery last fall and my recent podiatric events, we took inventory.

Since they’ve been stored in the attic, the older hand grips and underarm pads have hardened and we decided to just get rid of them. Since the discarded crutches wouldn’t fit in our trash bin, I had to get a hack saw out to cut it down. But I digress.

In getting rid of a set of crutches, I disassembled them as much as I could and in the process I learned how these push-button “latches” work. It’s interesting how they’re designed and fitted inside the tubes. Exposing them and photographing them would require a lot more saw work … more than I’m prepared to do right now!

ON1 update. I tried three different Export methods and all three completely destroyed the Date/Time Taken info. Grrrr.

[ PXL_20230110_210801209_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

10th January 2023

Photo Details

