Strawberry: Cross-section by rhoing
Photo 3983

Strawberry: Cross-section

I like how this captures the veins (?) leading to the seeds on the outer edge of the fruit. A similar photo at PhytoImages is labelled, “aggregate (& accessory) fruit showing achenes on surface. Fragaria X ananassa.” Sure; what they said!

» Strawberry at Wikipedia
» Species page at PhytoImages (not a secure https link)

It’s been a busy week medically for each of us, so not many photos.
Judging from below, it seems this isn’t usually a productive time-of-year photographically anyway.

[ PXL_20230108_133208947.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “I should have shot the other foot”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Raymond’s new coat”
 7 years ago: “Something to study” (plastic model of vertebrae…)
 8 years ago: “Sedum burrito (Burro’s tail sedum)”
 9 years ago: “Resistance is futile”
10 years ago: “Goldfish in a [Glass] Bag”
11 years ago: “Epiphany”
12 years ago: “Saturday morning breakfast”
8th January 2023 8th Jan 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very interesting observation about the lines, and a nicely detailed capture.
September 4th, 2023  
