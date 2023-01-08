Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3983
Strawberry: Cross-section
I like how this captures the veins (?) leading to the seeds on the outer edge of the fruit. A
similar photo at PhytoImages
is labelled, “
aggregate (& accessory) fruit showing achenes on surface. Fragaria X ananassa.
” Sure; what they said!
»
Strawberry at Wikipedia
»
Species page at PhytoImages
(not a secure
https
link)
It’s been a busy week medically for each of us, so not many photos.
Judging from below, it seems this isn’t usually a productive time-of-year photographically anyway.
[ PXL_20230108_133208947.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“I should have shot the other foot”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Raymond’s new coat”
7 years ago:
“Something to study”
(plastic model of vertebrae…)
8 years ago:
“Sedum burrito (Burro’s tail sedum)”
9 years ago:
“Resistance is futile”
10 years ago:
“Goldfish in a [Glass] Bag”
11 years ago:
“Epiphany”
12 years ago:
“Saturday morning breakfast”
8th January 2023
8th Jan 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3986
photos
35
followers
37
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2023 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
fruit
,
rose
,
strawberry
,
rosaceae
,
fragaria
,
tmplants
,
tmfruit
,
tm-p4a
,
fragaria x ananassa
Mags
ace
Very interesting observation about the lines, and a nicely detailed capture.
September 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close