Photo 4029
Mimi ‘holding court’
With
Grandchild #1
, …
Grandchild #2
, … and
Grandchild #3
.
[ PXL_20230303_144244138_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Welcome home…”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Winter’s last hurrah here?”
5 years ago:
“The ‘living’ wine label”
6 years ago:
“‘Project Creep’: After [filler]”
7 years ago:
“I think I got it all.”
8 years ago:
“Agave potatorum (this time in color)”
9 years ago:
“Venturing forth”
10 years ago:
“Desperation in color”
11 years ago:
“Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, Indianapolis”
12 years ago:
“‘Shrink-wrapped’ (in sunshine)”
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4033
photos
35
followers
37
following
1104% complete
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
Tags
reading
,
book
,
books
,
family
,
grandmother
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
mimi
,
grandson
,
granddaughters
,
grandsons
,
grandmothers
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandson
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandsons
Mags
ace
So precious! Grandma looks delighted. =)
October 27th, 2023
