Photo 4045
An infrequent purchase
Clare thinks this may be the end of bottle number two or three in all our years of marriage.
[ PXL_20230323_190804245.PORTRAIT.ORIGINAL_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Time for a new printer… [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Fetching things from our lockers”
(Covid shutdown)
4 years ago:
“Plate [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Tulip [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“‘Bird’s nest fern’ [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Our ‘Cleveland Select’ pear tree”
8 years ago:
“Probably Platanus occidentalis (Sycamore)”
9 years ago:
“More signs of spring…”
10 years ago:
“Chocolate lasagna!”
11 years ago:
“Spring blossoming”
12 years ago:
“Blue door”
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4048
photos
35
followers
37
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
24th March 2023 12:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot sauce
,
tabasco
,
pepper sauce
,
tm-p4a
