Back up on the roof by rhoing
Back up on the roof

The person who puts up with me really didn’t like seeing the satellite dish peeking over the top of our roof line when she came around the corner onto our street. The LNBF came down three years ago, but the rest of the satellite dish apparatus has remained up there all this time. The only purpose it has served for 3+ years (apparently) has been as a home or nest for some mud wasps. Today four more components came down:
     1. the oval dish itself
     2. this “aiming” mechanism
     3. the mounting arm for the feed horns (attached to the dish)
     4. the mounting tube for the dish itself (mounted in the sleeve above).
The mounting bracket and cabling remain on the roof … for now.

