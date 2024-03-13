Sign up
Previous
Photo 4182
Pared Pear Tree [Filler]
Or “
Pruned
Pear Tree”?
Couldn’t resist the title(s).
A pear tree of some variety.
[ PXL_20240311_185849074_8x8tm :: cell phone ]
March 13 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Quilt pattern: Barbara Frietchie Star [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Kitchen tool”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“New driver's licenses”
6 years ago:
“Mosaic plant”
7 years ago:
“Green grass, blossoms ’n’ snow…”
(Our pear tree in bloom, with snow all ’round)
8 years ago:
“Forsythia (in the Olive tree family)”
9 years ago:
“Remember the ‘Snake Light’?”
10 years ago:
“Who disturbs my slumber?”
11 years ago:
“Rose periwinkle”
12 years ago:
“Blades of green…”
13 years ago:
“Proof of Life [to come]!”
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4182
photos
33
followers
38
following
1145% complete
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
bradford pear
,
rosaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmtrees
,
pyrus calleryana
,
tm-p8
Mags
ace
Pruned that way for the power lines I imagine. Nice shot!
March 15th, 2024
