Pared Pear Tree [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4182

Pared Pear Tree [Filler]

Or “Pruned Pear Tree”?
Couldn’t resist the title(s).
A pear tree of some variety.

[ PXL_20240311_185849074_8x8tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Pruned that way for the power lines I imagine. Nice shot!
March 15th, 2024  
