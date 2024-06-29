Previous
Fiery Skipper on Zinnia by rhoing
Photo 4299

Fiery Skipper on Zinnia

The butterflies in the yard right now are mostly skippers, so this is what I have.

» ID ed as Hylephila phyleus or “Fiery Skipper” at: [ BAMONA ]
» Submitted as Hylephila phyleus or “Fiery Skipper”: [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240629_152510911_LE1000tm :: cell phone ]

