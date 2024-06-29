Sign up
Photo 4299
Fiery Skipper on Zinnia
The butterflies in the yard right now are mostly skippers, so this is what I have.
» ID ed as
Hylephila phyleus
or “Fiery Skipper” at: [
BAMONA
]
» Submitted as
Hylephila phyleus
or “Fiery Skipper”: [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20240629_152510911_LE1000tm :: cell phone ]
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Album
365
Taken
29th June 2024 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
zinnia
,
asteraceae
,
hesperiidae
,
fiery skipper
,
hylephila phyleus
,
tmflowers
,
tmbutterflies
,
tmplants
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
hesperiinae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tmskippers
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tm29jun
