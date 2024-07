Last weekend as pastor

Our pastor is retiring after 25 years. This is our last service with him presiding as our pastor. We will probably see him again when our new pastor is out of town and we will have a substitute. Is there a bumper sticker about “pastors never dying or retiring, they just …”?



Not a great photo, but I had to take it from my pew with my phone camera.



[ PXL_20240629_233414316_LE12tm :: cell phone ]