Even though I could benefit from more practice identifying the numerous skippers in my area, I submitted Sachem images to BAMONA on the 16th and 28th and to BugGuide on the 16th , so I just don’t have the heart to submit another to either site. This is their busy time of year ID’ing people’s insects, so I’ll be content that this is probably another Sachem (), perched on a Coneflower.[ PXL_20240630_171853311_LE15tm :: cell phone ]