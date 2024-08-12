Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Passing it down
A brick doorstop.
My mom did this for Jenny 35 years ago.
Now it’s a doorstop for
Jenny’s daughter
. ❤️
[ PXL_20240812_220649275_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
Main album
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4386
photos
38
followers
38
following
Views
0
0
Album
Extras
Taken
13th August 2024 2:06am
Privacy
Tags
reading
,
brick
,
doorstop
,
door stop
,
tm-p8
,
tm12aug
