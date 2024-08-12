Previous
Passing it down by rhoing
45 / 365

Passing it down

A brick doorstop.
My mom did this for Jenny 35 years ago.
Now it’s a doorstop for Jenny’s daughter. ❤️

[ PXL_20240812_220649275_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
