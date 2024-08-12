Sign up
Previous
Photo 4341
These two…
She and her Mimi have a special bond and I think it shows in this photo: she is so comfortable with Clare.
[ PXL_20240812_141435441_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
August 12 posts
“Extras”:
“Passing it down”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Let’s see if I learned… [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Delivery system”
4 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #13 [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Grandparent changeover”
Same granddaughter five years ago!
6 years ago:
“Common Buckeye (below)”
7 years ago:
“Her 4th time out”
8 years ago:
“Skippers do it…”
9 years ago:
“Another August abstract-y”
10 years ago:
“Au revoir!”
… to my campus office: Retirement!
11 years ago:
“Weathervane II”
12 years ago:
“The three most important things in real estate…”
13 years ago:
“NOT a Zebra swallowtail…”
Boy, was I terrible at butterfly IDs in the beginning!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4386
photos
38
followers
38
following
1189% complete
View this month »
