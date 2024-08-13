Previous
Another active listener by rhoing
Photo 4342

Another active listener

It’s been a different visit. We were supposed to divide our six nights between the daughters’ families, but illness changed our plans. Since we flew this visit, we had no car. Graciously, our elder son-in-law gave us the use of his car for the day, so we drove to spend the day with this little one.

Even more, not only have with spent extra nights with the older kids and grandkids, but on top of letting us use his car today, he also offered to get us to Logan Airport by 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. So we’ll be setting our alarms for 4:25ish and plan to be out the door by 4:50… At least it’s a direct/non-stop flight.

[ PXL_20240813_194346676_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

August 13 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “No wonder they see me coming [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Yeah, more ETS*”
 4 years ago: “Trash I: JumpDrive 2.0 Pro”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Common Buckeye (above) [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “Another dawn row”
 8 years ago: “The evolution of storage”
 9 years ago: “Do you mind?”
10 years ago: “Celebrating!”
11 years ago: “Pinwheel macro”
12 years ago: “Rain!”
13 years ago: “August abstract #5”
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise