Another active listener

It’s been a different visit. We were supposed to divide our six nights between the daughters’ families, but illness changed our plans. Since we flew this visit, we had no car. Graciously, our elder son-in-law gave us the use of his car for the day, so we drove to spend the day with this little one.
Even more, not only have with spent extra nights with the older kids and grandkids, but on top of letting us use his car today, he also offered to get us to Logan Airport by 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. So we’ll be setting our alarms for 4:25ish and plan to be out the door by 4:50… At least it’s a direct/non-stop flight.